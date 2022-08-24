Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shutterstock were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 55,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.