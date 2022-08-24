Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Teradyne by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Teradyne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

