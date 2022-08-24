The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.80. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Clorox

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

