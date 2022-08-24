The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 214,521 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 539,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after buying an additional 453,014 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 466,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after buying an additional 244,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 235,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

