The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Timken by 101.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 478,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,673,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Timken by 88.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 376,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 176,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Timken by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after buying an additional 166,803 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,622. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

