Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,738 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Toast worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at $142,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 11,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of -11.60.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,459,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,904,795.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,459,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,904,795.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares in the company, valued at $983,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,959,919 shares of company stock valued at $102,393,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

