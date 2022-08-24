Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.58. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

