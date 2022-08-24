Tredje AP fonden Buys 800 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $169,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.79, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

