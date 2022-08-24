Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 131,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Twitter by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Twitter Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

