United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.3% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:URI opened at $307.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

