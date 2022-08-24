Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 11,211 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SunPower by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SunPower by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Insider Activity at SunPower

SunPower Stock Performance

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.