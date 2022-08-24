Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 170,144 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,144 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.55% of Bit Digital worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bit Digital by 674.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 52.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,507,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bit Digital from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Bit Digital stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 67.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

