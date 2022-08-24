Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 17,124 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.12% of TimkenSteel worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:TMST opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $740.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.76. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

