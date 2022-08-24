Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 17,615 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 131.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

