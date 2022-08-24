Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,999 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

TDOC stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $258,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

