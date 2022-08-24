Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,124 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.