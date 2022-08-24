Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.57% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 176.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMOG stock opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.15. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $179.76.

