Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of TimkenSteel worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

NYSE TMST opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.76.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Profile

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

