Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

