Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,442,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.7 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $188.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.