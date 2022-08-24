Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,181 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 113.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

