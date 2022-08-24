Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,171 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NYSE AOS opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

