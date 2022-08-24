Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,481 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 57.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 299,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

