Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 28,559 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 156,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 124,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.