Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

