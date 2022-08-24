Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

