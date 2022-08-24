Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Energy Recovery worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERII. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 93.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.

In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,700 shares of company stock worth $1,174,236 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

