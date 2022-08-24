Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.37% of Loop Industries worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Loop Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loop Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Loop Industries from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

LOOP opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.70. Loop Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

