Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,008,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.51. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

