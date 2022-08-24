Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 135.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 61,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.