Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $224.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.08. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

