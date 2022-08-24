Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

SNA opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

