Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Truist Financial upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

