Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.24 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,380 shares of company stock worth $89,510,035 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

