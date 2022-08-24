Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $258,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

