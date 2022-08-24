Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,784 shares of company stock worth $5,100,633. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

