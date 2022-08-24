Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.38 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 863,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after acquiring an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,644,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after purchasing an additional 454,931 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

