Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.46 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after acquiring an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,088,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

