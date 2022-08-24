Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.48 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 78,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MUE stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

