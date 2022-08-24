Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.56 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $476.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.46.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

