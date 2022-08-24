Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

