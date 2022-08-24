Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,411,000 after buying an additional 552,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

ROCK opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.