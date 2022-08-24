Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.77 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,748,000 after buying an additional 387,502 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $53,900,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,884,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 211,031 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,547.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 109,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $200.93 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.12.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

