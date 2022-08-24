Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.81 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,008,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,308,000 after acquiring an additional 229,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after buying an additional 172,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $14,494,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHLS opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.66 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

