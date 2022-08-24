Van ECK Associates Corp Has $246.59 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $246,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,068,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

GOOGL opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

