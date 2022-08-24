Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.60.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.