Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.22.

MarketAxess stock opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

