Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,065 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Cognex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.