Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,481 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after buying an additional 4,878,514 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after buying an additional 3,695,736 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

ET opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

