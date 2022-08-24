Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 741 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Performance

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

NYSE DTM opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.